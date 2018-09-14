Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (WHR)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.75.

In other news, Director Diane M. Dietz acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.26 per share, for a total transaction of $198,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,204.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $125.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.58. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $190.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.48%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

