Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.06 Million in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (FOXA)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 121.8% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 1,522.7% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A by 129.5% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

FOXA opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.32. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $50.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States and Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.