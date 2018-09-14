Lamden Price Hits $0.0459 on Top Exchanges (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $17,370.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lamden token can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000709 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). In the last week, Lamden has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00081288 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00010602 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000492 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000282 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000162 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lamden

Lamden can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, HitBTC, DEx.top, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

