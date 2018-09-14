Lam Research Co. (LRCX) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 21,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX opened at $153.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.02 and a fifty-two week high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.01.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

