Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $202.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. KeyCorp upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.76.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $172.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.97. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $146.68 and a 12 month high of $190.35.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,700,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $305,341,000 after buying an additional 903,554 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,711,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,563,937,000 after buying an additional 729,038 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,151,000 after buying an additional 703,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $50,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.