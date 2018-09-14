L3 Technologies (LLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “L3 Technologies enjoys a leading position in defense electronics, communications and ISR markets. Apart from generating substantial organic revenue growth, thanks to its varied product range, L3 Technologies also gains from inorganic growth. It also follows a disciplined divestment strategy to efficiently focus on its core operations. L3 Technologies’ strong balance sheet provides financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividends and ongoing share repurchases. Moreover, the company continues to witness strong growth in commercial aviation market. However, high interest rate leads the company to bear high interest expenses which in turn may put weigh on its bottom line. The company has been witnessing weak performance in some of its product lines. The most worrying aspect of this is the downward trend in margins for service-related work due to competitive pressure. Its shares also underperformed its industry in the last one year.”

LLL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $218.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of L3 Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $234.08.

Shares of LLL opened at $213.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.82. L3 Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $180.24 and a fifty-two week high of $218.71.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. analysts expect that L3 Technologies will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. L3 Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,953,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,238,314,000 after buying an additional 70,408 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,869,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $359,639,000 after buying an additional 172,277 shares in the last quarter. Ashler Capital LLC lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashler Capital LLC now owns 1,554,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,000,000 after buying an additional 131,586 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 13,429.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,065,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,058,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in L3 Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 926,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,150,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

