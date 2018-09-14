Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Shares Sold by Partner Fund Management L.P.

Partner Fund Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,239 shares during the period. Partner Fund Management L.P. owned about 2.86% of Kura Oncology worth $19,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,881,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,853,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,188,000. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 837,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after acquiring an additional 180,193 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kura Oncology by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 24,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KURA. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Kura Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of KURA opened at $17.35 on Friday. Kura Oncology Inc has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $660.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.22.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45). analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

