K&S AG (SDF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

K&S AG (ETR:SDF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €21.82 ($25.37).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Commerzbank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on K&S and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting €17.98 ($20.90). The company had a trading volume of 966,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. K&S has a one year low of €18.92 ($22.00) and a one year high of €24.74 ($28.77).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

