Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

KFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Korn/Ferry International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Korn/Ferry International in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Korn/Ferry International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.40.

KFY stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $465.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.24 million. Korn/Ferry International had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $104,567.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,427.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 1,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $123,919.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,011 shares in the company, valued at $5,306,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,128. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

