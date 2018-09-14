Korea Investment CORP Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Bunge Ltd (BG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 70.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Bunge by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Bunge by 272.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge in the second quarter worth about $226,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BG shares. ValuEngine upgraded Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bunge from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

NYSE BG opened at $63.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Bunge Ltd has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $83.20.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

