Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Buys 99,953 Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (CY)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 245,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,953 shares during the period. Cypress Semiconductor accounts for 3.3% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 117.9% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 21,459,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,335,000 after buying an additional 364,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.7% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 116,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, grace capital acquired a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,928. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.98.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 26th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.96.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $48,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,565 shares of company stock valued at $193,534 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; ARM Cortex-M4, -M3, and -M0+ MCUs; R4 CPUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Bluetooth low energy, and ZigBee solutions; WICED development platform; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

