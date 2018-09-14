Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $29.77.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.53). sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $348,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $535,000. 34.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

