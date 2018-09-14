KINGFISHER PLC/SH (KGFHY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

