Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KERX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Keryx Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Keryx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 91,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 293,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Keryx Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $201,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KERX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 21,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,184. The firm has a market cap of $360.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.16. Keryx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $8.07.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). analysts anticipate that Keryx Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing medicines for patients with kidney disease in the United States. It markets its lead product Auryxia (ferric citrate), an orally available, absorbable, iron-based medicine for the control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, as well as for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with CKD not on dialysis.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.