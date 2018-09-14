KERRY Grp PLC/S (KRYAY) and AMS AG/ADR (AMSSY) Head-To-Head Contrast

KERRY Grp PLC/S (OTCMKTS: AMSSY) and AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KERRY Grp PLC/S and AMS AG/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KERRY Grp PLC/S $7.24 billion 2.79 $665.18 million N/A N/A AMS AG/ADR $1.20 billion N/A $100.30 million $0.82 42.23

KERRY Grp PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than AMS AG/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares KERRY Grp PLC/S and AMS AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KERRY Grp PLC/S N/A N/A N/A AMS AG/ADR 11.93% 15.47% 4.93%

Dividends

KERRY Grp PLC/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMS AG/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. AMS AG/ADR pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of KERRY Grp PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KERRY Grp PLC/S has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMS AG/ADR has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for KERRY Grp PLC/S and AMS AG/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KERRY Grp PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A AMS AG/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

KERRY Grp PLC/S beats AMS AG/ADR on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KERRY Grp PLC/S

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers technology based taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes a portfolio of functional ingredients and actives; and offers taste and nutrition technologies, systems, and solutions. The Consumer Foods segment manufactures and supplies added value branded and consumer branded chilled foods primarily to the Irish and the United Kingdom markets. This segment offers meat and savory products, dairy products, and meal solutions for retailers, convenience stores, and e-commerce channels under the LowLow, Cheestrings, Dairygold, Charleville, Denny, Galtee, Richmond, Wall's, Mattessons, Fire & Smoke, and Yollies brand names. It also produces retail private label products, such as chilled and frozen ready meals, cooked meats, and cheese and dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the agri business. Kerry Group plc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland.

About AMS AG/ADR

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing. The company also offers single-chip solutions enabling Internet of Things connectivity and precise control of smart lights and replacement lamps; spectral sensing chip scale solutions for color identification, authentication, spectroscopy, and other industrial and consumer-level optical detection applications; CMOS image sensors for machine vision, medical, broadcast, traffic, scientific, and photography imaging markets; and magnetic position sensors for industrial, medical, robotics, consumer, and automotive, applications. In addition, it provides power management products for mobile phones, portable navigation devices, personal audio/video players, and personal healthcare devices; battery management solutions, including battery chargers and battery sensor interfaces; and flow sensors for flow metering applications. Further, the company provides time-to-digital converters for high-precision time interval measurement; wireless connectivity products; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

