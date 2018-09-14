Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Holdings Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 74.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,416 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,024.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $22.27.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.78 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. Kennedy-Wilson’s payout ratio is presently 168.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

