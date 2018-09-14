Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,006,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 965% from the previous session’s volume of 282,400 shares.The stock last traded at $4.75 and had previously closed at $3.85.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $195.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter.

In other Kandi Technologies Group news, CEO Xiaoming Hu purchased 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $37,087.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 115,422 shares of company stock valued at $460,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Kandi Technologies Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

