JW-A (JW-A) Upgraded to “Market Outperform” at CJS Securities

CJS Securities upgraded shares of JW-A (NASDAQ:JW-A) from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note published on Monday.

JW-A opened at $55.85 on Monday.

About JW-A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

