Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,033 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,361 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,423,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,053,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,802 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNPR. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Juniper Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group cut Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Juniper Networks to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.97.

JNPR opened at $27.82 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,974.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $426,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,130,160. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

