JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) a $20.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
SBLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.
NASDAQ SBLK opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $799.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 2.52.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Star Bulk Carriers
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.
