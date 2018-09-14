JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) a $20.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

SBLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $799.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.86 and a beta of 2.52.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.37 million. analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Jump Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

