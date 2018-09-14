Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Shares Bought by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,427 shares during the quarter. Johnson Controls International accounts for about 2.2% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 971,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,490,000 after purchasing an additional 71,820 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 595,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 96,221 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 20,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $32.89 and a 1 year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

