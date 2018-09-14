Jennifer Pileggi Sells 20,000 Shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO) Stock

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $25.58 on Friday. Zuora Inc has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. research analysts forecast that Zuora Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $49,026,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $28,742,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $21,901,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $11,476,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Institutional investors own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZUO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

