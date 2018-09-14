Jefferies Financial Group Raises Adobe Systems (ADBE) Price Target to $315.00

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADBE. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe Systems from $260.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.38.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,874. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $131.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Systems has a 52 week low of $143.95 and a 52 week high of $270.94.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Systems will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $2,730,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.50, for a total value of $746,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,080,069.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,324 shares of company stock worth $6,511,829. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Adobe Systems in the second quarter worth $700,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 53.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,801 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $352,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 207.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Systems during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

