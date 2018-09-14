Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Sientra Inc (SIEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,044,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,375,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sientra by 133.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sientra by 55.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sientra during the second quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sientra by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Sientra in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sientra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Sientra news, CEO Jeffrey M. Nugent sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,175.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $720.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of -0.79. Sientra Inc has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. analysts anticipate that Sientra Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

