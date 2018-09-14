Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.40 Million Position in iShares India 50 ETF (INDY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 636,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $22,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDY. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $990,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $111,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 324.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $39.29.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

