Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALDX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALDX traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $7.95. 550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,510. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a current ratio of 8.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). research analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $113,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $123,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $237,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $327,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

