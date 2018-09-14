James P. Shaughnessy Sells 4,800 Shares of Workday Inc (WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $691,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James P. Shaughnessy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workday alerts:

On Monday, July 16th, James P. Shaughnessy sold 2,178 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total transaction of $293,006.34.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $150.54 on Friday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $95.35 and a 52 week high of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.54 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Workday to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Workday to $169.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth about $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Workday by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 989,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,898,000 after acquiring an additional 299,251 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 1,077.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 286,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,840,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Workday by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,296,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,807,000 after acquiring an additional 236,811 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.