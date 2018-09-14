James Michael Murray Sells 1,000 Shares of Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB) Stock

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) VP James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $41,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,779.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Michael Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $33,920.00.

On Thursday, August 30th, James Michael Murray sold 1,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $33,440.00.

On Tuesday, August 28th, James Michael Murray sold 4,047 shares of Turning Point Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $133,915.23.

NYSE TPB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $787.23 million, a PE ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 0.77.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

TPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Friday, August 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Turning Point Brands from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “$32.61” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPB. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 27.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

