James M. Wehmann Sells 20,000 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.63, for a total value of $4,712,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,854,737.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FICO stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,370. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $131.52 and a 12 month high of $241.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.49. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

