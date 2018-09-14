Jafra Capital Management LP Invests $3.41 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Stock

Jafra Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,000. salesforce.com accounts for 1.2% of Jafra Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $284,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 142,379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $55,097,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,751 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 194,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on salesforce.com from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on salesforce.com from $147.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.97.

Shares of CRM opened at $158.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.78.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $72,731.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $41,216.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,592,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,584,260 and have sold 451,184 shares worth $65,021,825. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

