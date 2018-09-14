J Sainsbury plc (SBRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.22 ($4.01).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SBRY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.21) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.88) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

SBRY traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 321.20 ($4.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,552,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of GBX 222.40 ($2.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 339.89 ($4.43).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.