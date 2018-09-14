J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) Stake Boosted by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 55.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,250,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,960,000 after acquiring an additional 447,102 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 77.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 480,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 208,922 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $23,516,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $10,726,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,055,000. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.74.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $123.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $99.33 and a 12-month high of $131.74.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.67%.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $744,125.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,422,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 16,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,818.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,018 shares of company stock worth $4,630,817. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.