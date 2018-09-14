Itau Unibanco Holding SA Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00 (ITUB)

Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st.

Itau Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years. Itau Unibanco has a payout ratio of 3.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itau Unibanco to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.4%.

Itau Unibanco stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.12. 12,558,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,940,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.72. Itau Unibanco has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $16.98.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Itau Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 17.21%. equities research analysts predict that Itau Unibanco will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITUB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Itau Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itau Unibanco stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.44% of the company’s stock.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

