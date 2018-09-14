Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires 1,351 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,162,000 after buying an additional 220,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,388,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,292,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 514,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after buying an additional 49,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Worthington Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after buying an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WOR opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.99. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $52.66.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.50 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $4,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,766,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,268,154. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $347,844.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,207.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,976. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 30th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

