iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) is Mutual Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000.

IVW opened at $176.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

