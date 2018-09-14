iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $23,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 152,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 101,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after acquiring an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 12,779.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 763,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 757,158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWN stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.72 and a 12 month high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.