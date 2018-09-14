iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Holdings Reduced by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 1,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $107.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.