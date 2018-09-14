IPG Photonics (IPGP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

IPGP has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

IPGP stock opened at $158.23 on Wednesday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $413.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 20,205.1% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 170,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

