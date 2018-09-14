Investors Sell Shares of CIGNA (CI) on Strength (CI)

Investors sold shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $70.00 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $129.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $59.83 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, CIGNA had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. CIGNA traded up $2.02 for the day and closed at $186.89

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price target on shares of CIGNA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CIGNA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.77.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CIGNA news, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 21,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIGNA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

