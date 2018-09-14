Investors Sell Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Strength (AMD)

Traders sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $1,651.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,753.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.41 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Advanced Micro Devices had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Advanced Micro Devices traded up $2.24 for the day and closed at $32.72
A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.
The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.00, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 643,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,547,116.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 310,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,033,429 shares of company stock worth $486,941,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
