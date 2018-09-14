Investors Sell Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) on Strength (AMD)

Traders sold shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $1,651.30 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,753.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.41 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Advanced Micro Devices had the 6th highest net out-flow for the day. Advanced Micro Devices traded up $2.24 for the day and closed at $32.72

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. FBN Securities started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.02.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.00, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 52.84% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $1,218,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 643,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,547,116.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 310,396 shares in the company, valued at $4,873,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,033,429 shares of company stock worth $486,941,396 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 30,042,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 541.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,427,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,311.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,700,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225,267 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,769,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 5,432,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.