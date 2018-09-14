Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on NN (NNBR)

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,039 put options on the company. This is an increase of 2,002% compared to the average daily volume of 97 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NN by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 9.3% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NN by 11.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NNBR. ValuEngine cut NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of NN in a report on Monday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NNBR opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $464.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.11. NN has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $32.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.21 million. NN had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. research analysts forecast that NN will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

