Investors Buy Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $112.49 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.16 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.33 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Bristol-Myers Squibb had the 15th highest net in-flow for the day. Bristol-Myers Squibb traded down ($0.16) for the day and closed at $60.33

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 154.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 32,367 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 962,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,883,000 after purchasing an additional 51,667 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12,727.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 62,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 465,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

