Investors Buy Shares of Apple (AAPL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $3,150.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $2,722.76 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $427.57 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Apple had the highest net in-flow for the day. Apple traded down ($2.78) for the day and closed at $221.07

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $232.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.45.

Get Apple alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1,086.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.16. Apple had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm had revenue of $53.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.79, for a total value of $57,749,196.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Johny Srouji sold 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.98, for a total transaction of $3,039,817.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,563.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 378,400 shares of company stock worth $81,052,754. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 76.1% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.