Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,999 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,150% compared to the typical daily volume of 320 call options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.20.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $10,688,536.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,163,503.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $10,373,544.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $103,000. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $107,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 506.4% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $107.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $107.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

