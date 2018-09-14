Investors Buy Autodesk (ADSK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $59.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.91 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Autodesk had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Autodesk traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $150.78
ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.82.
In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.
