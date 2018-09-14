Investors Buy Autodesk (ADSK) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $59.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $33.18 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $25.91 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Autodesk had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Autodesk traded down ($0.09) for the day and closed at $150.78

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Griffin Securities boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.63.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.57. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 105.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a negative return on equity of 3,087.49%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.78, for a total transaction of $997,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.75, for a total transaction of $783,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 50.0% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 3,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 133,591 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 53.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the software company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 84,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects.

