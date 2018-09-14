Investors Buy Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on weakness during trading on Friday. $400.95 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $298.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $102.88 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Alphabet Inc Class A had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. Alphabet Inc Class A traded down ($4.16) for the day and closed at $1,177.98

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis upped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Nomura initiated coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 target price (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,313.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $815.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

