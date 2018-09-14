Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.6% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 112,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 31,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $142.10 and a 52-week high of $187.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

