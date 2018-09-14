Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) Position Cut by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 65.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,499 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,253,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,770,000 after buying an additional 1,924,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,033,000 after buying an additional 1,864,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,831,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,194,000 after buying an additional 490,725 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,926,000. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,056,000.

Shares of PCY stock opened at $26.81 on Friday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $30.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were issued a $0.1095 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

