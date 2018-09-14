Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 77.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $29.78 and a 52-week high of $36.44.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

