Intrepid Potash (IPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “INTREPID POTASH, Inc. is the largest producer of potash in the U.S. and is dedicated to the production and marketing of potash and langbeinite, another mineral containing potassium. Intrepid owns five active potash production facilities — three in New Mexico and two in Utah “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of IPI opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 3.47. Intrepid Potash has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $5.31.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,206,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,610. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Jornayvaz III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,206,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,546. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,700 shares of company stock worth $159,224 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPI. Global X Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $1,095,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 42,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

